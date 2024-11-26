NAIT to take over coaching of national culinary team

An Edmonton polytechnic has been chosen to oversee Canada's junior culinary team for the next four years.

The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) was chosen by the National Culinary Federation to assemble and train the next team of junior chefs to represent Canada on a global stage.

All the chefs must be under 25 when they compete, and they will be led by three NAIT culinary instructors: Troy Lymburner, Nigel Webber and Enrico Caparas.

This year, NAIT's first all-woman team brought home a silver medal from the IKA Culinary Olympics in Germany in a five-hour event involving a three-course meal for 120 people.

Recruitment is already underway for the team of eight.

It will first compete at the 2026 World Culinary Cup in Luxembourg, before the 2028 IKA Culinary Olympics in Germany.