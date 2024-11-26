EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • NAIT to take over coaching of national culinary team

    Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton. Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton.
    Share

    An Edmonton polytechnic has been chosen to oversee Canada's junior culinary team for the next four years.

    The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) was chosen by the National Culinary Federation to assemble and train the next team of junior chefs to represent Canada on a global stage.

    All the chefs must be under 25 when they compete, and they will be led by three NAIT culinary instructors: Troy Lymburner, Nigel Webber and Enrico Caparas.

    This year, NAIT's first all-woman team brought home a silver medal from the IKA Culinary Olympics in Germany in a five-hour event involving a three-course meal for 120 people.

    Recruitment is already underway for the team of eight.

    It will first compete at the 2026 World Culinary Cup in Luxembourg, before the 2028 IKA Culinary Olympics in Germany.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News