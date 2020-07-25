EDMONTON -- Some Edmontonians bared it all to raise awareness of cyclist vulnerability and promote body positivity on Saturday.

July 25 is World Naked Bike Ride Day and Edmontonians were throwing caution to the wind.

The 15 kilometre ride started at light horse park in Old strathcona at 1 p.m.

Participants could use bicycles, skateboards, roller blades or any other form of wheeled transportation without a motor.

Clothing was optional, though costumes were encouraged.

"We want people to be aware of bicycles as vehicles on the street, and we want people to know that real bodies don't look like what they portray in Hollywood, in media, magazines, etcetera. They're real with all their imperfections and scars," said participant Ray Jorritsma.

This is the third year the event has been held in Edmonton.