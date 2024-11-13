EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • National defence department considering Edmonton for western CC-330 Husky base

    The Royal Canadian Air Force's second CC-330 Husky, part of the Strategic Tanker Transport Capability project to replace the CC-150 Polaris fleet, arrived in Ottawa on Feb. 16, 2024. (Facebook / Canadian Armed Forces) The Royal Canadian Air Force's second CC-330 Husky, part of the Strategic Tanker Transport Capability project to replace the CC-150 Polaris fleet, arrived in Ottawa on Feb. 16, 2024. (Facebook / Canadian Armed Forces)
     Edmonton International Airport is negotiating to be the Department of National Defence's (DND) western main operating base for the Royal Canadian Air Force's (RCAF) CC-330 Husky fleet.

    Nine aircraft are to be stored between the west base and the east one in Trenton, Ont.

    DND expects the west base to consist of a hangar, operations, maintenance, logistics, warehouses, and training and administrative spaces.

    "In the coming months, DND will be completing further due diligence activities, environmental reviews, site studies, and land value assessment activities for the MOB-West location before taking the final step of formalizing this agreement with the Edmonton International Airport (YEG)," the department said in a news release Wednesday morning.

    Details about the scope and cost of the project will be released once negotiations are complete.

    Canada is spending $38.6 billion to modernize its aerospace defence capabilities

