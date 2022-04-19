Natural gas leak in Strathcona County source of rotten egg smell

Firefighters are responding to a natural gas leak in Strathcona County that is creating a rotten egg smell in parts of Edmonton.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to support Strathcona County firefighters at the Imperial Oil Tank Farm, in the area of 90 Avenue and 34 Street on the eastern outskirts of the city, around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

The natural gas leak does not pose any risk to the public, EFRS told CTV News Edmonton.

Fire crews in Edmonton said dispatch received at least 10 related calls about reporting an odour or a gas leak Monday evening.

According to EFRS, it could take a few days or until the end of the week for Imperial Oil staff to seal the leak.