Natural gas line severed by vehicle crash ignites fire at gas station east of Edmonton

A gas station east of Edmonton near Ardrossan has been destroyed by fire.

The Tempo service station on the south side of Highway 16 at Range Road 223 burned down on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the back of the building and severed a natural gas line. The gas station, which also housed a restaurant, is located 12 kilometres east of the junction of the highway and Anthony Henday Drive.

The fire started about 20 minutes after a vehicle crashed into the back of the building, severing the natural gas line just before 8 a.m., Strathcona County fire chief Martin Paulson told CTV News Edmonton on Sunday.

The resulting explosion started the "aggressive, quick fire," Paulson said, adding fire crews were unable to shut off the natural gas feed beforehand.

Deputy fire chief Devin Capcara reported no one was injured in the fire and that fire crews ensured everyone was out of the building before the explosion.

He said the station's gasoline lines were shut off and that there are "no worries" about fuel being ignited.

The building housed a restaurant as well as the gas station. Capcara said crews are knocking the structure down as part of extinguishing the fire.

Strathcona County reported fire crews had the blaze under control at 1:07 p.m. Up to five tankers were on the scene. The fire is still under investigation.

The county issued a warning to residents in Ardrossan of smoke from the fire blowing into their area. The townsite is located about two kilometres southeast of the gas station.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti