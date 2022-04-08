Natural gas release from northern Alberta pipeline leads to federal investigation

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the release of natural gas from a pipeline and the fire it caused in northern Alberta on Thursday.

TSB sent two investigators to the site of the leak and fire in Fox Creek, Alta., on Friday to investigate the accident.

No injuries were reported, TSB said in a release.

TC Energy, the owner of the pipeline, issued a statement: "We are aware of an incident near Fox Creek, Alta. and have activated our emergency management and response procedures. We are working closely with federal and local authorities to ensure a coordinated response."

Fox Creek is located approximately 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.