On International Overdose Awareness Day, the NDP is calling for the government to fire a minister who, when talking about naloxone kits, said sometimes help can become "an enabler."

The NDP Caucus issued a statement on Saturday calling for Premier Jason Kenney to fire Jason Luan, associate minister for mental health and addictions.

While speaking to media the day before, Luan said he been told of the way some drug users were using naloxone kits.

"Kids take that, when you have the kit, because now you are safe. They want to push to their limit how far they can go to overdose because they are safe, because the kit is there," Luan commented. "It begs the question of, you know, while lots of times we're trying to make it easier, wanting to help, but there's a fine line. If you cross that line, it becomes an enabler."

He added that it was the first time had had ever heard about that kind of experience.

The NDP said Luan's remarks further demonstrate he is unfit for the role, following a statement he tweeted and later deleted questioning whether research into supervised consumption sites was funded by the pharmaceutical industry.

"For the Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions to imply people are intentionally overdosing is disgraceful and offensive to those grieving the loss of a loved one today. It’s clear the Minister lacks any understanding of the opioid crisis affecting our communities," read a statement from the caucus.

Luan has since expanded on the Friday comments on Twitter, saying while meeting with families affected by addiction, some members "expressed concern that the presence of naloxone was encouraged their loved ones to take greater risks, knowing that the life-saving drug was nearby."

He wrote, "I was asked by media what I heard from families, and recited many examples, including this one. This concern was expressed by families and are their words and experience. This is not my opinion or the position of the government of Alberta.

"Again, I'll be perfectly clear: we fully support the distribution of naloxone kits."

Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Alberta government announced earlier this month that it would have a group report on the impact of supervised consumption sites on communities, excluding their "merits… as a harm reduction tool."