

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Alberta’s New Democratic Party appears to be leaning more on its leader—and less on its three-lettered brand—in the weeks leading up to the provincial election.

New promotions for NDP candidates feature sky blue highlights alongside the party’s signature orange.

In place of an NDP logo, signs read, “Fighting for you.” Premier Rachel Notley’s name sits below the tagline.

A MacEwan University political scientist believes the branding signals the NDP is leaning on Notley’s approval rating.

“This has become essentially a leader-focused campaign by the NDP, given that the party is really doing badly in the polls,” Chaldeans Mensah told CTV News.

A Mainstreet Research poll suggested the United Conservative Party is outpacing the NDP, but that the gap in approval ratings between Notley and the UCP’s Jason Kenney was narrowing.

Mensah estimated that, while Notley is the “winning formula for the NDP,” any other party attempts to attack the Notley brand could backfire.

The strategy is reminiscent of the 1993 election, when Progressive Conservative signs read “Ralph’s Team” rather than PC party branding.

With files from Timm Bruch