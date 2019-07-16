Alberta's official opposition is calling on the UCP government to make its plans for affordable child care clear.

The NDP said Tuesday child care providers are telling them there is a lack of information, creating uncertainty about the future.

The Camrose Children's Centre gave parents a letter announcing its $25-a-day program will be ending in 2021, according to the NDP.

Management of the centre said it is ending the program because it hasn't received any reassurance from the UCP government that the funding will continue.

The NDP said the lack of information impacts parents as well.

"There's a great deal of uncertainty right now," said NDP Opposition Critic for Children's Services Rakhi Pancholi. "They need to decide whether they're going to be able to continue to find affordable child care or whether or not they can go back to work. So for them, that is a very real uncertainty and anxiety that is being created."

Rebecca Schulz, the minister of Children's Services, responded Tuesday afternoon.

"We understand that this pilot still has a year left. I want to take a very thoughtful and careful review of the data that we received through this pilot project to determine if this in fact the best way to meet the diverse needs of parents and families across Alberta."

The NDP's $25-a-day pilot program launched in April 2017 and was expanded the following year.

The NDP said the program created 450 jobs in child care, saved families an average of $450 per month and allowed 1,400 parents to enter the workforce.