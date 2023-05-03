NDP releases plan to create energy-sector jobs; UCP takes aim at Notley's net-zero target

Rachel Notley is promising to attract $20 billion in private-sector investment while creating 47,000 jobs in Alberta's energy sector.

The Alberta NDP leader announced Wednesday a plan to create a $400-million "Alberta’s Future Tax Credit," aimed at creating jobs in cleantech, carbon materials, critical minerals processing and advanced manufacturing.

If elected, the NDP also pledged to expand the Alberta Petrochemical Incentive Program (APIP) which provides grants and "cuts red tape" for producers.

“Our energy sector has provided good jobs and prosperity for our province for generations, but we aren’t seeing the benefits of oil price booms of the past," Notley said at a campaign announcement in west Edmonton.

"Investment has flatlined and wages have stagnated. We need to keep looking ahead to the future and continue moving our economy forward, while building on our strengths.”

Notley also wants to create a regulatory fast pass "for businesses with good records" to get projects built sooner.

The NDP also plans to invest $18 million into union-led training facilities and consult on expanding the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation to include other sectors.

“We will restore our competitiveness, attract investment, build a resilient economy and create good-paying jobs, now, and for future generations,” Notley said.



'NOT ONLY UNREALISTIC, BUT IT IS DANGEROUS'

Shortly before Notley spoke, a pair of UCP candidates called a press conference in Calgary to criticize the NDP's commitment to make Alberta's power grid net-zero by 2035.

“Never has a politician committed to a policy that would cost this much to implement,” Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche candidate Brian Jean said.

“This is not only unrealistic, but it is dangerous to the long-term health and viability of our economy. Everyone from moms and dads to business owners to farmers would bear the brunt of this reckless policy commitment that comes straight from the desk of Justin Trudeau."

The federal government has committed to a net-zero electricity grid by 2035 in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050.

Jean said the 2035 goal is too fast and will be too expensive. His party instead supports a 2050 net-zero electricity grid target in Alberta.

Jean pointed to studies by Navius Research and the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) and said they are proof that a 2035 goal will cost ratepayers at least $87 billion to implement and see power rise by up to 40 per cent.

He admitted he didn't know how much the UCP plan would cost but said it would comply with international commitments.

"It doesn't surprise me at all that Danielle Smith is out there saying that it can't be done. And quite frankly, under her leadership that is probably true because she's not focused on getting it done," Notley said.

"Now, the so-called study that is being rolled out today is actually based on one that is six months old, that we have looked at, that is flawed in many different ways. We are hearing from industry itself that they can do it."

Notley didn't provide a cost on her net-zero plan either, but argued advancements in technology will make cleaner energy cheaper and lower the cost to consumers as 2035 approaches.

Albertans will go to the polls May 29.