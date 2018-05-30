University of Alberta scientists have discovered a fossil belonging to a lizard that lived hundreds of millions of years ago, but is related to modern lizards and snakes.

Paleontologists said in a study, the 240-million-year-old fossil for the Megachirella wachtleri is the most ancient ancestor of modern lizards and snakes, known as squamates.

Scientists analyzed the fossil and data from living and extinct reptiles and suggest the origin of squamates may date back earlier than first thought – dating to the Permian period.

“The specimen is 75 million years older than what we thought were the oldest fossil lizards in the entire world,” Tiago Simões, lead author and PhD candidate, said in a statement. “This discovery provides valuable information for understanding the evolution of both living and extinct squamates.”

These days, there are about 10,000 species of lizards and snakes in the world, twice as many as mammals. However, officials said scientists don’t know much about the start of their evolution.

“It is extraordinary when you realize you are answering long-standing questions about the origin of one of the largest groups of vertebrates on Earth,” Simões said.

The fossil that led to this discovery was originally found 20 years ago in the Dolomites Mountains in northern Italy – and researchers didn’t at first realize its significance.

“At first I did not think Megachirella was a true lizard, but the empirical evidence uncovered in this study is substantial and can lead to no other conclusion,” co-author Randall Nydam of Midwestern University said in a statement.

Researchers from the U of A, Australia, Italy and the United States worked on the analysis leading up to this discovery.