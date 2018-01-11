Edmonton police said they were called over dozens of collisions Thursday morning, as drivers grappled with slippery road conditions during the morning commute.

Between 6 and 8:15 a.m. Thursday, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said a total of 36 collisions were reported to police – in two of those collisions, injuries were reported.

Just after 10 a.m., police said the number of reported collisions increased to 70 property damage collisions, and five with reported injuries, between 6 and 10 a.m.

EPS released updated numbers Thursday afternoon: between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. a total of 191 collisions were reported to police. Of those, 10 were hit and run crashes, injuries were reported for 11 and the remaining 170 collisions consisted of property damage.

Police reminded drivers to slow down, and to drive to the road conditions and to give themselves more time to reach their destination.