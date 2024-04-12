Nearly $25K in illegal tobacco seized at 4 118 Avenue convenience stores

Four people are facing charges after close to $25,000 worth of illegal tobacco was found at four convenience stores on 118 Avenue.

After receiving tips from other local businesses, police and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) officers confirmed the sale of illegal tobacco at the following stores:

7 Days Convenience on 41 Street;

Classic Corner on 46 Street;

Sihem Market on 79 Street; and

Classic Mini Mart on 87 Street.

A search of the stores yielded 399 cartons of cigarettes, 142 individual packs of cigarettes, 120 cigars and seven boxes of loose tobacco.

Tobacco is considered contraband if it does not comply with federal and provincial laws or comes from illegal sources like tax-exempt diversions or stolen tobacco.

"In addition to the public health and safety risks due to the lack of regulatory controls and inspections oversight, contraband tobacco also negatively impacts the dollars that go towards everyday projects and services Albertans rely on," said Gary Peck of AGLC vice president of regulatory services.

Police estimate the seized tobacco equaled more than $27,000 in tax avoidance.

Four of the stores' owners are facing charges related to fraud and trafficking.