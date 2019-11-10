EDMONTON — Winter driving conditions in the city this weekend created havoc on roads, with nearly 300 collisions reported to Edmonton police.

The system brought rain into the city Friday evening before transitioning into snow.

By Sunday, approximately 15 centimetres of snow had fallen, according to a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Between 7 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday, EPS received reports of 299 collisions. The majority, 245, involved property damage.

Thirty-three others were hit-and-runs and 21 collisions resulted in injury.

A seasonal parking ban was announced Sunday morning, with the city deploying approximately 100 plows to clear roads on Friday.

Bitter cold followed by warm up

Temperatures are expected to dip to nearly -20 overnight Sunday. Factoring in wind chill, it will feel like -25.

The work week will bring a thawing to the city — temperatures are expected to creep up, with daytime highs sitting above zero well into the weekend.

