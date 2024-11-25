EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Nearly 300 Edmontonians reported crashes this weekend

    Share

    Nearly 300 people reported a crash this past weekend as a massive snowfall hit the Edmonton area.

    Accident Support Services International received 282 crash reports, including 11 hit-and-run collisions.

    Edmonton received roughly 15 to 20 centimetres of snow on Saturday and Sunday.

    Driving tips

    The Alberta Motor Association recommends drivers "think ahead" before they drive in the snow.

    "That's the biggest thing, don't drive like you did before. Don't think like you did before," Dennis Porter, an AMA supervisor, told CTV News Edmonton. "Plan to leave five to 10 minutes earlier so that you're more relaxed. If it's backed up, if it's slippery, you know you'll still get there on time because you left earlier. It gives you time to think, makes you feel better for following distance because you're not in a rush."

    AMA training helps people understand reaction times, how to brake properly, how to take corners and how to deal with slides.

    "Brake earlier or take corners at a slower pace and give more following distance because they're always worried about somebody hitting them, so give more following distance so you have more reaction time yourself," Porter said.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

      U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    • Ontario government passes bill to limit bike lanes

      Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed a controversial law that will force municipalities to seek approval for installing new bike lanes on arterial roads and could see some existing bike lanes torn up.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News