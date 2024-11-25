Nearly 300 Edmontonians reported crashes this weekend

Nearly 300 people reported a crash this past weekend as a massive snowfall hit the Edmonton area.

Accident Support Services International received 282 crash reports, including 11 hit-and-run collisions.

Edmonton received roughly 15 to 20 centimetres of snow on Saturday and Sunday.

Driving tips

The Alberta Motor Association recommends drivers "think ahead" before they drive in the snow.

"That's the biggest thing, don't drive like you did before. Don't think like you did before," Dennis Porter, an AMA supervisor, told CTV News Edmonton. "Plan to leave five to 10 minutes earlier so that you're more relaxed. If it's backed up, if it's slippery, you know you'll still get there on time because you left earlier. It gives you time to think, makes you feel better for following distance because you're not in a rush."

AMA training helps people understand reaction times, how to brake properly, how to take corners and how to deal with slides.

"Brake earlier or take corners at a slower pace and give more following distance because they're always worried about somebody hitting them, so give more following distance so you have more reaction time yourself," Porter said.

