Edmonton Transit said bus replacements were in place along both LRT lines, after a number of cars were damaged Tuesday night.

A spokesperson said the pantographs – electrical rigging on the top of LRT cars – on 40 per cent of LRT cars was damaged, rendering the cars unusable.

It isn’t clear what caused the damage.

ETS said EPCOR crews were working to repair the rigging, but it isn’t clear how long it’ll take to fix.

The Metro LRT Line has been entirely replaced by buses between NAIT and Churchill Station. Trains are still running on the Capital LRT Line, but they’re less frequent and being supplemented with bus service between Southgate and University LRT Stations.