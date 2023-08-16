Nearly two dozen vehicles vandalized in St. Albert, police investigating

Police are investigating after at least 22 vehicles were vandalized in St. Albert on two separate occasions.

On Aug. 6, officers received a report that someone had thrown rocks at the windows of six vehicles in a parking lot at 525 St. Albert Trai.

Mounties believe they were damaged between 12:45 a.m. and 2 a.m.

On Tuesday, police received multiple complaints from residents in the A, B, F, and P neighbourhoods who woke up to find their vehicle windows had been damaged overnight.

As of Wednesday morning, police had received reports that 16 vehicles were vandalized.

Investigators say surveillance video obtained from one of the victims appears to show that a four-door hatchback was used by the culprit or culprits.

Police are asking residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people or vehicles in their areas.

Anyone with information can contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.