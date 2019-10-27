Unlike their human partners, police dogs don't get a pension when they retire. That's why Stacey Talbot started Ned's Wish.

The organization, officially recognized as a charity in May, is currently helping cover the medical costs of 35 retired police dogs.

Brando, an almost 10-year-old German Shepherd who retired from Saskatchewan RCMP one year ago, perfectly exemplifies the need for Ned's Wish, said his owner.

"Probably his favourite part of retirement right now is the fact that he gets to accept treats from strangers," joked Melissa Smits.

Brando is fitting in well with his new family, but Smits noted owning a retired police dog has its challenges.

"He still has all of the training, the apprehension, the tracking, all of that, all of those things that he's been taught to do. It is something that we need to keep in mind when we're in public with him," she said.

The years of service have also taken a toll on Brando's body. He has arthritis in both front elbows, the right of which is worse and has caused a bit of lameness.

Ned's Wish helps with some of Brando's medical costs.

"When they have any type of medical issue, (owners) submit to us their receipt from the veterinary and we reimburse them the expenses," explained Ned's Wish President Stacey Talbot.

The first retired police dog Talbot adopted needed medical care that cost $50,000, so Talbot understands that not everybody can afford to take on the responsibility of adopting.

Smits told CTV News Edmonton she decided to adopt Brando in part because Ned's Wish was available to help cover costs her insurance won't.

"It was just about being able to give back to an animal that's done a great public service for no other reason than to get his Kong (toy) at the end of the day."

The charity is named after a dog born at the Police Service Dog Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta., in 2003 and who served for five years.

With a report from CTV Edmonton's Amanda Anderson