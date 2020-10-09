EDMONTON -- Canadians are being asked to donate blood this Thanksgiving weekend.

Canadian Blood Services in Edmonton has a few slots open for the long weekend, and nearly 400 slots next week.

Officials say the need for blood continues during the coronavirus pandemic, and donating is still safe.

“With less travel happening, there’s maybe a new tradition for someone this Thanksgiving to set up an appointment either for Monday, or the week of Thanksgiving Monday, and we encourage you to check your eligibility and book that appointment and please keep that appointment,” said Sharon Willey, of Canadian Blood Services.

Donations are currently being accepted by appointment only to ensure physical distancing. You can book an appointment online or on the Canadian Blood Services app.