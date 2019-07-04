City council in Edmonton is looking at a new way to prepare the city budget.

Instead of basing the budget on what was spent in previous years, the new model would pay for the city’s most important projects first. It’s called “priority based budgeting.”

Some councillors feel that city spending is out of control and see this as a way focus on needs, not wants.

“We’ve got to stop cutting up the pie and we got to start talking about growing the pie,” said Councillor Mike Nickel. “The economy has to be in the front and that's the only way we're going to get out of this.”

“I keep hearing ‘Stop talking about gondolas, bike lanes, funiculars and 30 kilometer speed zones and get to fixing the budget.’”

An update on the new budget model will be sent to council in November.