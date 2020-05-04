EDMONTON -- RCMP is on scene at a property east of Edmonton, but they won’t say why.

A cruiser is parked outside the property on Range Road 222, just east of Township Road 520.

Police put out an advisory asking people to stay away from the area around 7:30 a.m.

Joe Tomanek runs a farm across from the property. He said his staff were not allowed to pass on the road this morning because it was blocked off, and a spike belt was deployed.

He said his staff members working on his property were evacuated later in the day, but police did not explain why.

Investigators said the event had wrapped up by 1 p.m., but the police cruiser remained on scene as of 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police are expected to provide details on Tuesday.