Neighbours in Leduc community 'won't let children leave their yards' after series of dog attacks
A group of dogs are causing some people in a community of Leduc to become fearful of going outside after a series of attacks within three weeks.
Jamie Wickhin says she was at work on July 6 when she got a call saying her three-year-old son was attacked and bitten by German shepherds in Bridgeport.
He was taken to hospital and needed 12 stiches on his thigh.
Wickhin says the dogs nearly bit her son's femoral artery and the attack could have been fatal.
“Honestly, I don’t think I’d be upset if it was an isolated incident, like obviously stuff happens, but the fact that were multiple attacks before my son and multiple after, that’s not acceptable,” Wickhin told CTV News Edmonton.
The City of Leduc says it’s investigating the incident.
'ALARMING AND SCARY'
Last week, seven-year-old Hudson Bateman was walking over to a friend’s house when the three dogs ran up to him and attacked him, his mother told CTV News Edmonton.
Surveillance video captured by a neighbour and given to Hudson’s parents show one of the dogs grabbing him by his t-shirt and pushing him to the ground before running off.
“I was relieved that he was OK because it could have been a lot worse but it’s still alarming and scary to know that at anytime this can happen and that’s just the way it is,” Hudson’s mother, Rory Bateman, said.
The attack left Hudson with cuts and bruises on his legs and arms. His shirt was ripped and had dog drool on it.
A seven-year-old boy was injured in a dog attack in Leduc, his parents told CTV News Edmonton. (Supplied)
“When the neighbours sent the video over and we saw it we were both kind of in shock and said, ‘This could have been so much worse,’” Nathan Bateman, Hudson’s dad, said.
Nathan says when he came home from work, he could see the dogs running freely with no owner around in the field behind their house.
The couple say they called police and bylaw right away and their son is now afraid of dogs. Other neighbours in the area have watched the video.
“They felt sick, they felt disturbed, they felt they had trouble sleeping at night and Hudson was obviously very rattled, he won’t even watch the video.”
BIT 'INTO SHOCK'
Last week, Annaliese De Shamplain, 17, says she saw the three dogs out in the road and saw them almost get hit by a car.
Wanting to help, she told CTV News she went outside and was met by the pack surrounding her. One of them bit her right thigh which put her “into shock.”
De Shamplain says her brother came home from work and started screaming at them to try and get them away, but the pack chased them home.
“I didn’t really process what happened until I got home and looked at my bleeding leg and it scared me,” De Shamplain said.
She went to hospital where they flushed out the wound, dressed it and gave the teen antibiotics.
COMMUNITY CONCERN
Anita Sigouin lives in the area of Bridgeport and says she walks in the area carrying coyote spray out of fear.
Several neighbours tell CTV News they believe the dogs are jumping the fence.
“I quit walking on the path … because it’s just too dangerous,” Sigouin said.
“I like to sit on my deck and I like to listen to the kids play in the park and for weeks it’s been so quiet, parents won’t let their children leave their yards.”
CTV News Edmonton attempted to speak with the dog owners but they declined to comment.
The City of Leduc says it’s issued eight charges under the Animal Licencing and Control Bylaw and proceedings of the Dangerous Dog Act are underway.
