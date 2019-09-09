Plans to build a two-storey commercial building in the residential neighbourhood of Glenora is not sitting well with many living in the area.

Dozens of people are expected to turn out at city hall Monday afternoon to voice their concern at a public hearing.

City administration is recommending the city moves ahead with a proposed zoning bylaw to allow the construction of an office building on the corner of 134 Street NW and 104 Avenue NW, which faces the future Glenora LRT stop.

Currently the lot is considered a Small Scale Infill Development Zone (RF3) which is designated residential development.

With the addition of an LRT line on Stony Plain Road, planners are supporting the proposed change, claiming the building design is sensitive to the surrounding commercial and residential development.

The report also cites benefits of small-scale commercial services to residents in the area, saying it meets Transit Oriented Development Guidelines for Neighbourhood Station Areas.

But residents in the area aren't pleased with the idea of living next to an office building, saying it will create more vehicle traffic in an already jammed up area.

More than a dozen people are expected to speak in front of the committee.