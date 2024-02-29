EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Neil Young will be rockin' in the ICE District in July

    Neil Young performs at Farm Aid 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star) Neil Young performs at Farm Aid 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star)
    Share

    Rockin' in the ICE District might not have the same flow as free world, but that's where Neil Young and Crazy Horse will be performing in July.

    On Thursday, "due to incredible fan demand," new Canadian dates were announced for the Love Earth tour, according to the Oilers Entertainment Group.

    Neil Young and Crazy Horse will be performing at the Fan Park at ICE District on July 21.

    The tour kicks off on April 24 in San Diego and will end with a show in Burnaby on July 23. Other new Canadian stops include Winnipeg, Calgary and a second show in Toronto.

    The Love Earth tour is celebrating Neil Young and Crazy Horse's newest album FU##IN’ UP. The two groups have made 15 other studio albums together since 1969.

    This album will feature nine songs from their many decades performing together, rerecorded in 2023.

    Tickets for the Edmonton show go on presale on March 4 at 8 a.m. and general sale on March 7 at 10 a.m.

    The album is set to release in April.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's

    For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News