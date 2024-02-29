Neil Young will be rockin' in the ICE District in July

Rockin' in the ICE District might not have the same flow as free world, but that's where Neil Young and Crazy Horse will be performing in July.

On Thursday, "due to incredible fan demand," new Canadian dates were announced for the Love Earth tour, according to the Oilers Entertainment Group.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse will be performing at the Fan Park at ICE District on July 21.

The tour kicks off on April 24 in San Diego and will end with a show in Burnaby on July 23. Other new Canadian stops include Winnipeg, Calgary and a second show in Toronto.

The Love Earth tour is celebrating Neil Young and Crazy Horse's newest album FU##IN’ UP. The two groups have made 15 other studio albums together since 1969.

This album will feature nine songs from their many decades performing together, rerecorded in 2023.

Tickets for the Edmonton show go on presale on March 4 at 8 a.m. and general sale on March 7 at 10 a.m.

The album is set to release in April.