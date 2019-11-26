EDMONTON -- A Netflix show about struggling players working for a second chance in college football has an Edmonton connection.

'Last Chance U' tracks football players with a troubled past as they seek redemption at junior colleges to get back to the top division.

"A lot of people have written them off, Division I schools have written them off, some of the high school coaches have written them off, even some of the parents have written them off," said coach Kiyoshi Harris, who was involved in the show's last two seasons.

The players who win a championship in the show get a ring, and that ring is designed by an Edmonton company.

"There's going to be players that are going to put Super Bowl rings next to those rings in their hand, so that's pretty incredible for us," Kyle Ferbey with Legend Rings said.

Legend Rings has designed championship jewelry for several universities, including Harvard, Oregon State and Texas A&M.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook