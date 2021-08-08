EDMONTON -- A large crowd gathered in central Edmonton Saturday afternoon as a new statue was officially unveiled.

A statue of Anne Frank was installed in Light Horse Park as a gift from the Dutch Canadian Club Edmonton to memorialize the Holocaust and the Canadian military’s contribution to liberating Holland during the Second World War.

The statue is a replica of a work created by Dutch sculptor Pieter d’Hont in 1960.

Storyboards around the statue help explain the importance of Anne Frank and the connection between Canada and Holland.

John Stobbe, Dutch Canadian Club Edmonton member and co-chair of the project, said Anne Frank is a symbol of hope and optimism.

“The message is hugely relevant today,” Stobbe said. “We always need to stand up to evil and still believe there is good in people.”

As more time passes since the Second World War, Stobbe said the new statue will help ensure no generation ever forgets the struggle against tyranny and sacrifices made.

“My parents were in the war. I don’t forget, but I need to make sure that my kids remember to not forget.”

Edmonton’s statue is one of only four in the world.