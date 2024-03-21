'Never limit their potential': Edmontonians celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

On World Down Syndrome Day, a pair of Edmonton organizations are hoping to drum up support and understanding for people with a developmental disability.

DiffabilitiesYEG and the Edmonton Down Syndrome Society held celebrations Thursday to mark the international holiday.

It falls on March 21, representing Trisomy 21 - also known as Down syndrome – where a child is born with an extra copy of Chromosome 21.

DiffabilitiesYEG, an organization offering programming and community resources for people with developmental disabilities and their families, marked the occasion with a dance party and other activities.

"I'm so excited," said 21-year-old Jane Reeves, who has Down syndrome. "I love today."

Nicolas Gelly, a program lead at DiffabilitiesYEG, said people with Down syndrome come with a wide range of abilities and they deserve more opportunities to share them with the world.

"I feel like a lot of people look down on them, but they're able to achieve a lot more than what we think they can do. They just need a chance," Gelly said.

Gelly said Diffabilities YEG is a community where members learn life skills to help them live more independent lives, like cooking, cleaning, money management and work placements.

"It's an amazing opportunity seeing the growth in them from when we start to a few months later," Gelly said. "They have friends, they love each other. So it's just amazing to be a part of that community.

"They're very amazing people, they have big hearts and they just want friends and an opportunity to do something with their lives."

Tavish Sawin, an Edmonton woman with Down syndrome, has been married for 15 years and loves math. She spent the day celebrating with friends and family at the Edmonton Down Syndrome Society (EDSS).

EDSS executive director Janet Tryhuba said Thursday was a day to challenge stereotypes and learn more about what it means to have Down syndrome.

"It's important to help and appreciate them, and give them a little bit of guidance and support that they might need in everyday things, but to never limit their potential," Tryhuba said. There's so much ability."

The EDSS estimates there are around 5,000 Albertans living with Trisomy 21.