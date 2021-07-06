EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is introducing a new $1-million grant program to help Edmonton festivals and events that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says the grant program will help offset additional costs incurred due to the pandemic.

"Festivals and events play a key role in driving diversity, culture and economic development in Edmonton," reads a city statement.

To be eligible, events must be open to the public, have an attendance of 50 people or more, and take place after July 1, 2021, and before March 31, 2022. They must also be held on city parkland, public open space, or road.

Eligible indoor events must be hosted by an arts and performance organization that has an established funding relationship with the Edmonton Arts Council.

Private, for-profit, political and religious events are among those ineligible for funding.

Individual organizations are apply for a maximum of $25,000 for "large signature festivals." The minimum grant amount is $500 for "smaller community events."

Applications will open online later this week and will be accepted until Dec. 1, 2021, or until the funding runs out.

Edmonton's Heritage Days, Edmonton Rock Fest and Taste of Edmonton are among those events scheduled to return later this summer.

Others, including the Edmonton Folk Fest, were cancelled earlier in the spring due to pandemic precautions.