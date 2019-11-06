A $4 million Edmonton Screen Media Fund was launched Wednesday to support local screen content creators.

Screen media encompasses film and television production, video games and mobile app development as well as virtual and augmented reality.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said the city realized there was a need for a film commission in order to jumpstart the industry in Edmonton.

“Now we’ve got the Screen Industries office, they’ve got funding available, they’ve got programs and are bringing together people in the industry,” said Iveson.

The Edmonton Screen Industries Office (ESIO) was founded in 2017 to replace the existing film comission which had “fallen by the wayside” according to Iveson.

The fund is currently supplied almost wholly by the city and could be even more important after the provincial budget.

“I think having a holistic approach to supporting the growth of screen industries here in our city is important, regardless of what the tax policies are at the provincial level. That’s beyond our control at City Hall, what we can control is support for the sector and that’s what we’re launching here today,” said Iveson.

“We saw real growth in the interactive digital media side of things in Edmonton, in gaming specifically, and the elimination of that tax credit is a concern,” said Carman McNary, chair of ESIO. “But it’s not going to kill the industries.”

McNary thinks now that they have the funding from the city they will be able to convince other levels of government this is an effective way to support the industry.

“We were told consistently that one of the barriers to success by local enterprises was a lack of capital. We know that there is private capital available and willing to invest in this sector and we think we can be a catalyst to allow that to happen,” said McNary. “This is a multi-billion dollar industry, $4 million is not going to change the map materially today, but $4 million rotated and levered could make a real difference to our sector in Edmonton.”

Anyone seeking to fund a project can apply through the ESIO website.