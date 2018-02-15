West Edmonton Mall has announced a new addition to the African penguin colony at Marine Life.

At 5-weeks-old, the chick is spending most of her time in her parents’ territory – but she’s beginning to explore more each day. It’s hoped she’ll soon join the other eighteen African penguins at Sea Life Caverns.

Her mother, Tweeblik, 19, hatched there in 1998, while her father Pita, 15, hatched at the Baltimore Zoo in 2003. Pita ended up at the mall via the Jardin Zoologique du Quebec in 2008.

She’s the fifteenth African penguin to hatch at the mall since the Sea Life Caverns opened in 1985.

Marine Life is a partner with the AZA African Penguin SSP Sustainability Project, an effort to help in the conservation of African penguins involving a number of facilities worldwide.