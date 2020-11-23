EDMONTON -- Citizens in need and criminals on the run will soon be watched over by a brand new Edmonton Police Service helicopter.

Costing just under $6 million, the Airbus H125 is the same make and model as AIR-1 and replaces the discontinued EC120 aircraft.

“AIR-1 and AIR-2, our two helicopters, play an integral role in ensuring citizen and officer safety,” said Staff Sgt. Paul Shafer, with the EPS Canine and Flight Operations Section, in a news release.

“They allow us to monitor fleeing vehicles from a safe distance, locate missing persons, find suspects who may be trying to evade police, and assist officers on the ground with scene surveillance.”

Expected to last a minimum of 20 years, the new AIR-2 allows for more efficient training in maintenance, since aircrews no longer have to train on different models of helicopters, EPS said.

The H125 also carries more fuel than its predecessor, which allows for longer flight time over metro Edmonton.

Currently, EPS helicopters attend over 3,000 calls per year. They help apprehend a fleeing suspect 98% of the time.

AIR-2 was originally budgeted at $6.2 million in 2019 as part of a planned fleet replacement. It was paid for by a loan from the City of Edmonton that will be repaid through efficiencies in the police operating budget.

The aircraft also features an HD infrared camera, searchlight, mapping system, along with a microwave downlink and police radios.

AIR-2 will take to the skies before the end of November and will be able to respond to calls within about 60 seconds.