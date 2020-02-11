EDMONTON -- The government of Alberta says it will table its 2020 budget on Feb. 27., two days after the legislature returns with the speech from the throne.

“I have listened to the comments that thousands of Albertans have shared with me and I hear your concerns about the need to continue to create jobs and grow the economy," Finance Minister Travis Toews wrote in a news release.

In preparation for the new budget, Toews says the government consulted with more than 50,000 Albertans through telephone town halls and an online survey.

