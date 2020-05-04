EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will give her daily COVID-19 update on Monday at 3:30 p.m. as the pandemic enters its second month in Alberta this week.

The province reported 193 cases and three deaths over the weekend, bringing totals to 5,766 cases, 2,713 recoveries and 95 deaths.

There are currently 90 cases of the coronavirus in hospital, with 19 of them in intensive care units.

The City of Calgary remains the area hardest hit by the virus, with 1,468 of active cases — nearly half of Alberta's total. There are also 807 active cases in Brooks, after the outbreak at the Cargill meat plant, and 83 in Edmonton.

Alberta is continuing to slowly relaunch its economy on Monday, giving the green light to dentistry and chiropractic services, as well as previously scheduled non-urgent surgeries.

