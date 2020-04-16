New Alberta COVID-19 update expected to include complete numbers from Wednesday
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw's Thursday COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. is expected to include the complete numbers from the previous day.
Wednesday's update of 126 new cases and no deaths did not include probable or recovered cases due to a government data outage.
Thursday's number of confirmed cases could be Alberta's highest so far in the pandemic as a result, as well as the increase in testing in recent days.
There are currently 1,996 cases of the novel coronavirus and 48 deaths in Alberta.
Watch Hinshaw's press conference live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.