EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw's Thursday COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. is expected to include the complete numbers from the previous day.

Wednesday's update of 126 new cases and no deaths did not include probable or recovered cases due to a government data outage.

Thursday's number of confirmed cases could be Alberta's highest so far in the pandemic as a result, as well as the increase in testing in recent days.

There are currently 1,996 cases of the novel coronavirus and 48 deaths in Alberta.

