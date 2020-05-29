New Alberta COVID-19 update Friday afternoon
Published Friday, May 29, 2020 10:30AM MDT
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, provides an update from Edmonton on Friday, April 17, 2020 on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Alberta reported 29 cases of the coronavirus and two more deaths, bringing the province-wide totals to 6,955 cases and 143 deaths since March.
Out of Alberta's 652 active cases, 50 are in hospital and four of them in intensive care units.
Watch the chief medical officer of health's remarks live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.