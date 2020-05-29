EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Alberta reported 29 cases of the coronavirus and two more deaths, bringing the province-wide totals to 6,955 cases and 143 deaths since March.

Out of Alberta's 652 active cases, 50 are in hospital and four of them in intensive care units.

Watch the chief medical officer of health's remarks live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.