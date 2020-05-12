EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health will issue Tuesday's Alberta COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 47 new cases of the coronavirus and two more deaths Monday, bringing the totals to 6,300 cases — 4,659 recovered, 1,524 active — and 117 deaths.

Hospitalization numbers continue to decrease in Alberta with a total of 73, including 12 cases in intensive care.

On Monday, the Alberta government unveiled a website to help Stage 1 businesses reopen safely as early as Thursday.

Despite ongoing outbreaks at continuing care facilities and meat-processing plants, Hinshaw said she's comfortable with a gradual restart of the economy because of increased testing capacity, improved contact tracingand because Albertans are following her hygiene and physical distancing advice.

Watch the Alberta update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.