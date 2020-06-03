Advertisement
New Alberta COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 1:12PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic at 3:30 p.m.
Alberta, which registered 13 new cases on Tuesday, currently has 377 active cases and 51 hospitalizations.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, there have been 7,057 confirmed cases and 143 deaths as a result of the coronavirus.
Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's COVID-19 update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
