EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give her final COVID-19 update of the week at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

After 49 new cases of the coronavirus reported Thursday, Alberta currently has 489 active cases and 34 people in hospital, with six of them in intensive care units across the province.

The City of Calgary still has the most active cases with 199, with Edmonton just behind at 192.

Alberta has had 7,579 cases of COVID-19 and 152 deaths to date.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.