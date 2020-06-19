Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
New Alberta Health update on COVID-19 Friday afternoon
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health from Edmonton on Monday, June 15, 2020. (Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give her final COVID-19 update of the week at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
After 49 new cases of the coronavirus reported Thursday, Alberta currently has 489 active cases and 34 people in hospital, with six of them in intensive care units across the province.
The City of Calgary still has the most active cases with 199, with Edmonton just behind at 192.
Alberta has had 7,579 cases of COVID-19 and 152 deaths to date.
