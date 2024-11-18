New Alberta hospital agency to be up and running in the spring: minister
Alberta's health minister says the province's new hospital agency will be operational next spring, months later than expected.
Adriana LaGrange announced Monday that hospitals now run by Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health would answer to the new agency, Acute Care Alberta, once it's running.
She said the new agency would solely be an oversight body, and Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health would keep their executive teams and boards as well as staff.
The United Conservative Party government is breaking apart Alberta Health Services as part of a major overhaul. It had originally aimed to have all four new organizations operating before 2025.
Recovery Alberta, the first of the four new organizations, started up in September, and Primary Care Alberta was incorporated Monday, LaGrange said.
An operational date for the agency responsible for continuing care has yet to be announced.
LaGrange told reporters the delay for acute care is necessary to ensure it succeeds.
"We want to get this work done right," she said. "The acute care system is complex, and making sure we set the system up for success now and into the future is critical."
She said the province is establishing a working group to help with the transition and startup of Acute Care Alberta, and Dr. Chris Eagle, a former president and chief executive of Alberta Health Services, has been hired as an "external special adviser."
Eagle served as the second-ever leader of Alberta Health Services more than a decade ago. He resigned part way through his five-year contract, saying he thought the agency needed "fresh eyes and fresh energy."
The Alberta Medical Association, which at times has been critical of the government's overhaul of the health system, supports Eagle's appointment, saying on social media that he would provide "significant contributions during this very complicated time and when there is unprecedented instability in our acute care system."
Before leading Alberta Health Services, Eagle was president of the Calgary Health Region, one of nine regional health authorities that existed before the formation of the provincial agency in 2009.
LaGrange said she doesn't think any disruptions in care or services would occur during the transition.
"Albertans will continue to access acute care services as they always have, and health-care workers will continue to provide that same exceptional care," she said.
LaGrange did say at least 500 managerial positions with Alberta Health Services have been eliminated through the restructuring. Some of those positions no longer fall under the agency's mandate as an acute care service provider and other positions were already vacant, she added.
LaGrange also announced Monday that the province is reconfiguring its health "zone" system and replacing it with "health corridors."
The zone system is used for planning and service delivery and divides the province into five geographic areas.
LaGrange said there would be seven corridors moving forward, based on travel patterns.
She said the existing North Zone would be split into two corridors, as well the South Zone.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Bomb cyclone' developing off B.C. coast, potentially bringing hurricane-force winds
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Some Canada-U.S. border crossing times will change in 2025. Here's what you need to know
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will adjust the opening hours of crossing points across the country early next year.
Alleged assassination plot against Irwin Cotler by Iranian agents foiled by law enforcement
Iranian agents allegedly plotted to assassinate Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler, a longtime vocal critic of Iran. Details of the foiled plot were first reported by The Globe and Mail citing unnamed sources on Monday and confirmed to CTV News by Cotler's office.
Canada’s youth unemployment could cost economy billions: report
More than 850,000 Canadians under the age of 29 are unemployed and without any post-secondary education or training, which could cost the country billions in the future.
Parts of Canada will see up to 30 centimetres of snow. Here's where
Canadians are bracing for a chilly start to the week as snowfall and other wintry conditions are expected to make landfall across western and eastern provinces.
Earth ring theory may shed light on an unexplained ancient climate event, scientists say
Famously known for its extensive ring system, Saturn is one of four planets in our solar system that have the distinctive feature. And now, scientists hypothesize that Earth may have sported its own ring some 466 million years ago.
Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight draws record betting for a combat sports event
BetMGM said the fight between the YouTube star, Jake Paul and the 58-year-old Mike Tyson was its most-bet boxing or mixed-martial arts fight.
New York priest who allowed Sabrina Carpenter to shoot music video in church further stripped of duties
The leader of a New York City church where pop star Sabrina Carpenter filmed provocative scenes for a music video was stripped of his duties Monday after church officials said an investigation revealed other instances of mismanagement.
Jury seated in human smuggling case involving deaths of Indian family at Canada-US border
Nearly three years after a couple from India and their two young children froze to death while trying to cross the border from Canada into the U.S., two men went on trial Monday on human smuggling charges, accused of being part of a criminal network that stretched around the world.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Snow-covered Calgary roads cause slow and slick Monday commute for drivers
Calgary drivers had a slow and slippery commute to and from work on Monday, thanks to a dump of snow.
-
Alberta auditor general flags lack of information on province's affordable housing
Alberta's auditor general says the province isn't demonstrating how it's ensuring its affordable housing is safe.
-
High River couple can officially retire thanks to $2M win
A High River couple is celebrating a big lottery win that will help them retire.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge Tim Hortons donating Holiday Smile Cookie proceeds to Green Shirt Day initiative
Tim Hortons is once again selling Holiday Smile Cookie, and this year money from Lethbridge locations is going, in part, to Green Shirt Day.
-
Crowsnest coal debate suffers from bullet-point arguments, retired prof says
The potential resurrection of Crowsnest Pass coal mining should never pit the environment against the economy, said a community member and retired professor in the lead-up to a Nov. 25 vote of electors.
-
Protesters rally against possible revival of proposed Grassy Mountain coal project
Protesters against the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mining project demonstrated in downtown Calgary Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. charities hope to minimize loss of mail-in donations amid postal strike
As the Canada Post strike carries on, and prime giving season gets underway, Saskatoon charities are concerned they’re losing out on vital mail-in donations.
-
Saskatoon library workers heading back to the picket lines
Saskatoon’s city library workers are heading back to the picket lines for a second one-day strike on Tuesday.
-
Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.
A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says. With as much as 30 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.
Regina
-
'I knew that he crossed a boundary': Sixth witness testifies in Manz trial
Another alleged victim of Ruben Manz took the stand on Monday. The woman tearfully recalled feeling uncomfortable in the Regina chiropractor's office.
-
Regina Urgent Care Centre still lacking personnel necessary for 24/7 service
Regina Urgent Care Centre (UCC) continues to operate at a reduced schedule — leading to the Saskatchewan NDP claiming an election promise has already been broken.
-
Teens charged after Regina woman assaulted, threatened with knife, gun in Uplands neighbourhood
Three teenagers have been charged for their alleged roles in an armed robbery in Regina's Uplands neighbourhood – with police saying a woman was assaulted and threatened with a knife and gun Friday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Premier David Eby's new cabinet shifts Dix, Farnworth into new roles
B.C. Premier David Eby introduced his new cabinet Monday, with some notable shuffles in high-profile ministries responsible for addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the province.
-
Men from Ontario, B.C. charged in 'mistaken identity' shooting, RCMP say
Two men from Ontario and British Columbia have been charged in connection with a 2022 shooting that left an innocent victim seriously wounded.
-
Man killed in group fight outside Surrey business
A man has died after being attacked during a large-scale fight in Surrey.
Vancouver Island
-
'Saving lives is not controversial': B.C. doctors set up 'unsanctioned' overdose prevention sites at hospitals
A group of physicians are setting up unofficial overdose prevention sites outside two Vancouver Island hospitals Monday, aiming to help people struggling with addiction – while also sending a message to the government.
-
B.C. Premier David Eby's new cabinet shifts Dix, Farnworth into new roles
B.C. Premier David Eby introduced his new cabinet Monday, with some notable shuffles in high-profile ministries responsible for addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the province.
-
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
Toronto
-
Two people injured in crash near Scarborough Town Centre
Two people have been injured in a collision in central Scarborough, say paramedics.
-
Suspect charged in LCBO thefts totalling nearly $63,000: Peel police
A suspect is facing charges in connection with the theft of nearly $63,000 worth of items from various LCBO stores, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares
Ontario has tabled a bill that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares.
Montreal
-
Eviction notices distributed in homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street
Members of a homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve have been given eviction notices by the Quebec government.
-
Advocates highlight growing inequalities during Early Childhood Week
Early Childhood Week is underway, and advocates say governments need to do more to address the issue of inequality.
-
Quebec e-bus maker Lion Electric mulls sale of the company amid cash woes
Lion Electric Co. is opening the door to a possible sale of the company as the electric bus maker struggles to staunch an ongoing cash bleed.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious, refuse to release details
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
-
More than 80 goats, 2 sheep seized after being allowed to roam free in corn field: P.E.I. RCMP
Police and agriculture officials seized more than 80 goats and two sheep from a property in Sherbrooke, P.E.I., on Friday.
-
When and where the Maritimes will get much needed rain this week
Extended periods of dry weather in the summer and throughout the fall have contributed to a developing drought situation in the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple Manitoba communities under winter storm warning
A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.
-
'Maybe we can regenerate our own teeth': Manitoba scientists exploring abilities in tropical fish
Tropical fish hold clues that two Manitoba scientists believe could help unlock regenerative abilities in humans—like the ability to regrow your own teeth or repair your own brain following an injury.
-
Jogger, craft store among targets in string of armed robberies: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested a teenager in connection with a string of armed robberies in the River Heights, Corydon and Polo Park areas that happened in the span of an hour.
Ottawa
-
Synthetic skating rink to be built in ByWard Market this week
Winter sport enthusiasts will have a new place to go ice skating in Ottawa this winter.
-
OC Transpo breaching U-Pass agreement with proposed fare increase, uOttawa student union says
The student union at the University of Ottawa says the City of Ottawa is in violation of an agreement made to set U-Pass price increases for students as the city seeks to increase fares across the board next year.
-
Inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa begins today
An inquest begins today into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi, who died after an altercation with Ottawa police officers in 2016. The inquest is scheduled for 21 days, and will hear from approximately 25 witnesses.
Northern Ontario
-
School, daycare lockdown end in Kapuskasing following nearby police investigation
A Kapuskasing school and childcare centre lockdown ended Monday afternoon. It was prompted by a police investigation.
-
Rezoning application next step in redeveloping former hospital in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury's planning committee will vote Nov. 25 on a rezoning and official plan amendment for the former hospital in Sudbury, a key step in a major redevelopment of the Paris Street site.
-
Eight Sudbury school bus routes cancelled due to vandalism
Hundreds of Sudbury families are scrambling to find transportation for their children after eight school bus routes were cancelled Monday due to vandalism.
Barrie
-
Collingwood’s tree lighting miss: Holiday blunder lights up social media
This year, Collingwood’s Christmas tree debuted Saturday with what some described as an underwhelming display, prompting both criticism and sympathy for the organizers.
-
Officers testify in Midland man's murder trial
Two veteran provincial police officers described the emotional moments they arrived at the scene of a stabbing along Galloway Boulevard in Midland on the night of December 16, 2021 when they found a man on the ground bleeding from a stab wound to his upper chest.
-
SIU clears Barrie officer after discharge of conducted energy weapon
The Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe a Barrie Police officer allegedly committed a criminal offence in connection with the serious injury of a 25-year-old man.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made after phone and internet lines cut to at least 18 Guelph businesses
A Guelph man has been charged after phone and internet cables for at least 18 Guelph businesses were cut last week.
-
Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks prepare for Vanier Cup showdown
Wilfrid Laurier University’s football team is headed the Vanier Cup after securing a major victory over the weekend.
-
Waterloo council deciding the fate of Eby Farmstead animal enclosure
Councillors for the City of Waterloo are set to vote on the future of Eby Farmstead after a staff report recommended its permanent closure.
London
-
'200 Trees for 200 Years': Carolinian Forest constructed on Port Stanley, Ont. waterfront
The first grove has been created for the home of a new Carolinian Forest on the berm in Port Stanley, Ont.
-
'Landing place for young people': New Community Youth Hub unveiled at London Health Sciences Centre
Located at the London Health Sciences Centre Victoria Hospital, LHSC says the hub that is set to open Nov. 25, will offer vital support, resources and care to young Londoners living without housing.
-
Delays reported in London's yard waste collection
The City of London says its leaf and yard waste materials collection program is experiencing a delay due to an increase in the number of bags placed out.
Windsor
-
Defence argues Bertrand’s rights breached during terrorism interview
A defence lawyer is arguing his client’s charter rights were breached during a 90-minute interview with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
-
Walker Road closed near Wyandotte after 'very serious' crash
Windsor police have temporarily closed a section of Walker Road after a crash.
-
Talking to youth about grief and suicide: expert advice for parents
Discussing death is never easy, but when it comes to supporting a child or teenager through grief, the challenge can feel even greater.