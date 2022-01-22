New art exhibit uncovers history, impacts of racism in Alberta

AGA EXHIBIT

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

2 Canadian citizens killed in Mexico: Global Affairs

Global Affairs Canada confirmed Saturday it is aware of the deaths of two Canadian citizens in Mexico, a day after local officials in the country reported a shooting at a resort near Playa del Carmen that also injured a third individual.

Authorities in Mexico are searching for a suspect who is believed to have shot three Canadians at a hotel near Playa del Carmen, two of whom have died, local officials confirmed, Jan. 21, 2022. (Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez via Twitter)

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway.

Tiley denies reports Djokovic will sue Tennis Australia

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has refuted reports Novak Djokovic will sue Tennis Australia following his deportation from Australia, and said he expects the world number one to return to play at the Grand Slam event next year.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island