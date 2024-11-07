New baseball stadium in Spruce Grove takes shape, slated to open in June 2025

Construction is under way on a new baseball park in the Edmonton area.

Crews have erected the structural steel for Spruce Grove's Myshak Metro Ballpark on Pioneer Road just north of Highway 16A, 10 kilometres west of the Edmonton city limits.

After years of delays, work began on the site a year ago and is slated for completion by early June 2025, says Patrick Cassidy, managing partner of the former Edmonton Prospects baseball club that plans to rebrand next season in the Western Canada Baseball League.

"Our new slogan is going to be 'New ballpark, new team name, new era for baseball,' and kind of see this as going to be one of Canada's top five ballparks," said Cassidy, who runs the operation. "It's got that kind of potential to it."

The team will hold a naming contest soon and plans to unveil its new brand early next year.

Rendering of the Myshak Metro Ballpark project in Spruce Grove, Alta. (Credit: Myshak Metro Ballpark)The stadium will have a capacity of 3,700, a condominium building, restaurant and micro-brewery along the outfield, and a self-storage area on the south side of the building.

The club says that, along with baseball, the new ballpark could be used for concerts and outdoor skating.

Myshak Metro Ballpark was originally scheduled to open two years ago, but construction issues delayed it.

The Prospects, who were established in 2005, played at downtown Edmonton's ReMax Field from 2012 to 2020. They had been using Sherwood Park's Centennial Park as their home park since 2021 except for the 2023 season, from which the team took a leave of absence to focus on construction of the new ballpark.