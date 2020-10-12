EDMONTON -- A new bike track is drawing kids of all ages to the Secord community.

Cyclists were out taking advantage of the new track over the weekend despite the cooler weather.

It's the first bike track to pop up in a community league here in Edmonton.

The league says the track will keep kids active longer in a cooler city than alternatives like splash parks.

The bike track and a nearby playground cost a total of $707,000 to build.