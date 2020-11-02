Advertisement
New bill that impacts unions comes into effect in Alberta
Published Monday, November 2, 2020 8:23PM MST
A contentious bill affecting unions is now in effect in the province.
The bill makes changes to the employment standards codes to reduce red tape.
One change not yet in effect requires unions give members the option of not having their dues spent on political contributions.
Critics say the bill is a union-busting tactic that will provide an advantage to corporate political action groups that traditionally support right-wing parties.
Parts of the bill went into effect on Sunday.