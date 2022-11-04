New campaign aims to bolster awareness of signs of family violence, intervention skills

While the majority of Edmontonians would want to help if someone told them they were experiencing violence at home, only about half are confident they could or would know what to say, a new survey suggests.

The numbers come from a Leger poll of 500 Edmontonians over the age of 18 for an agency that supports survivors, Community Initiatives Against Family Violence (CIAFV).

CIAFV is hoping to improve the public's confidence as allies with a new education campaign called "Keep it REAL," which coaches community members on how to provide a supportive response to a disclosure of family violence.

"In our research, we determined that an overwhelming majority of Edmontonians will turn to family members, friends, and other faith groups and community groups for support when they are experiencing family violence.

"So we know that is the most critical point of intervention in breaking the cycle of violence," Ashley Lim, CIAFV chair and director, told CTV News Edmonton.

In the Leger poll, 71 per cent said they would take action if someone told them they were experiencing family violence, while 20 per cent said they were unsure and nine per cent said they would not get involved "because it's not my business."

Overall, only 51 per cent were confident they would know what to say to a victim. Fewer people, 37 per cent, felt equipped to recognize the signs of family violence.

"Keep it REAL" is based on the "REAL Talk" training program. It teaches the public to:

Recognize the signs that something may be wrong;

Empathize with the survivor and the complicated feelings and difficult decisions they face;

Ask questions, rather than give advice; and

Listen without judgement.

"The issue then is what do you do when that person that you care about is sharing those important details? There is some fear about not wanting to say the wrong thing, and then sometimes, we have a tendency to replace active listening and empathetic listening for advice giving," Lim said.

"That positive response, it changes the process for many victims from one of silence to one of action."

The campaign will include digital and social media campaigns, as well as information in transit stations.

Further education and training will be offered through a free two-hour course.