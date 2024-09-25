EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • New campaign aims to encourage Edmontonians to report more hate crimes

    Starting Sept. 25, 2024, some of Edmonton's transit vehicles and stations will host advertisements like this, as well as the phone numbers of Crime Stoppers and Edmonton Police Service, who are partnering to encourage more Edmontonians to report hate crimes. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Starting Sept. 25, 2024, some of Edmonton's transit vehicles and stations will host advertisements like this, as well as the phone numbers of Crime Stoppers and Edmonton Police Service, who are partnering to encourage more Edmontonians to report hate crimes. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    Crime Stoppers and police are launching a campaign encouraging Edmontonians to report hate.

    Starting Wednesday, some transit vehicles and stations will host advertisements reading, "See hate. Report hate," as well as the phone numbers of Crime Stoppers and Edmonton Police Service.

    In a news release, Crime Stoppers, which is a charitable not-for-profit organization that receives anonymous tips, said it is trying to help people who don't feel comfortable reporting hate.

    "You are the eyes and ears in the community when police are not around, and we want to hear what you have to say.”

    Crime Stoppers does not ask for personal or identifying information or use any voice recognition or tracking systems.

    Representatives from both Crime Stoppers and EPS, plus municipal and provincial politicians will be speaking about the initiative at an event Wednesday morning.

    More to come…

