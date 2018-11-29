

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





More complaints have come forward about an Edmonton man who was known to frequent dating websites and had previously been charged with sexual assault.

Vincent Noseworthy—sometimes known as Vinnie Worth online—was arrested Oct. 31 after a woman told police he drove her to a rural location on a Tinder date and assaulted her.

Edmonton Police Service then said it believed there may be additional survivors.

On Nov. 28, police charged Noseworthy with two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and choking with the intent to overcome resistance.

Police said the new charges stem from incidents that happened in Edmonton between December 2015 and April 2016.

He has been released under the conditions that he follows a curfew, refrains from contacting the victim, and does not purchase or consume alcohol or drugs, as well as purchase weapons.

Police believe Noseworthy will offend again and that there could be more survivors.

Individuals are encouraged to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.