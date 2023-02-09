New charges laid against convicted Edmonton child sex offenders
Two Edmonton men previously convicted of child sexual offences have been accused of new abuse.
Marcel Ward, 40, has been charged with possessing and transmitting child pornography. He is being kept in police custody.
Alberta authorities were sent a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in September 2022, which led to them executing a search warrant at and seizing several electronic devices from an Edmonton home on Jan. 26.
“In reading his conversations online, we believe he is at serious risk to reoffend. Many of his conversations included fantasizing and even boasting about the sexual assault he had previously committed,” Det. Robert Wiens, of ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit, said in a statement.
In 2015, Ward was convicted of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and child pornography.
SECOND MAN CHARGED IN SEPARATE INVESTIGATION
A separate investigation into a different man was opened in October 2022 after police received a tip.
David Hrushka, 49, was charged on Feb. 1 with several child pornography-related offences.
Several electronic devices were seized by investigators from his home. Police are still investigating.
Meanwhile, he was released and awaits a Feb. 22 court appearance.
According to ALERT, Hrushka sexually assaulted a child in 2014.
ALERT, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, investigates serious and organized crime.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
Canada may fast-track immigration applications from people in earthquake zone
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada may fast-track applications to come to Canada from people in the earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria.
'There are kids under the bus': Quebec father recounts moments after bus hit daycare
Grief-stricken community members dropped off flowers and stuffed animals on Thursday at the scene of an alleged bus attack against a daycare north of Montreal that killed two children and sent six to hospital.
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
Hopes fading to find survivors at Adiyaman apartment building in Turkiye
At an apartment building in the city of Adiyaman in southeastern Turkiye, the sound of excavation equipment is constant as rescuers tirelessly search for earthquake survivors. But as the hours tick by, hope of saving more people is fading.
Meghan and Harry will be deposed in Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of 'Walk on By,' 'Do You Know the Way to San Jose' and dozens of other hits, has died at 94. Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.
U.S. says China's balloon could collect intelligence signals
China's balloon shot down by the U.S. was equipped to collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial spy program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 spy planes.
Calgary
-
1 person killed in highway crash south of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary near Okotoks on Thursday.
-
Fire in Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage destroys multiple vehicles
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday night fire at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage that destroyed multiple vehicles.
-
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi returning to Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo
Calgary fans of 'Shazam' have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.
Saskatoon
-
Man dies on remand at Saskatoon Correctional Centre
A 20-year-old man died in remand at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Wednesday, according to the ministry of corrections.
-
Crash near Kerrobert, Sask. leaves 3-year-old girl dead
A 3-year-old girl has died after a minivan and SUV collided on Highway 21 near Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. premier not happy with feds healthcare funding offer
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he is disappointed with Ottawa’s new healthcare funding offer received on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. premier not happy with feds healthcare funding offer
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he is disappointed with Ottawa’s new healthcare funding offer received on Tuesday.
-
Crash near Kerrobert, Sask. leaves 3-year-old girl dead
A 3-year-old girl has died after a minivan and SUV collided on Highway 21 near Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
-
Regina city council removes Dan Leblanc from community safety board
Following a tense meeting with heated debate, Regina City Council voted to remove Ward 6 Coun. Dan Leblanc from his position on the board of community safety and well being.
Atlantic
-
Halifax jury shown photos of wounds on body of former med student accused of murder
A Halifax university student on trial for killing a fellow student during a drug deal has completed his testimony after four days in the witness box.
-
As Ottawa plans to hike health funding, families say system doesn't learn from errors
Earlier this week, the federal government announced it would add $46 billion in new spending over ten years for the country's health-care systems. But some families -- along with some patient safety teachers and advocates -- say Canada's patchwork of quality-reviews systems need deep reforms to ensure that money is well spent.
-
Snow-covered roads for some Friday morning commutes in the Maritimes
A fast-moving band of snow will accumulate on roads and reduce visibility for many in the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
-
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over synthetic grass
The City of Toronto is taking a senior resident to court after he installed synthetic grass on his front lawn.
-
Heavy rain, wind expected to continue throughout the day in Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is getting some wet, windy weather on Thursday that’s expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening and could cause localized flooding in some areas.
Montreal
-
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
-
'There are kids under the bus': Quebec father recounts moments after bus hit daycare
Grief-stricken community members dropped off flowers and stuffed animals on Thursday at the scene of an alleged bus attack against a daycare north of Montreal that killed two children and sent six to hospital.
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges.
Ottawa
-
Plaque commemorates 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy'
A watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been memorialized with a commemorative plaque.
-
Officials blame Ottawa LRT shutdown on 'unique' ice buildup
More than a month since a section of Ottawa’s LRT system shut down for six days after a freezing rainstorm, officials have revealed the cause of the outage.
-
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
Kitchener
-
Railway safety highlighted after 2019 incident where woman and child were hit by Go train
It's been more than three years since a woman and child were hit by a GO train crossing Lancaster Street in Kitchener.
-
Crews battle fire at a commercial building in Cambridge
An active fire at a working commercial building Thursday afternoon in Cambridge had firefighters from five stations working to gain control of the situation.
-
Turikye, Syria earthquake donation drop-offs popping up in Kitchener
Those looking to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria will have several opportunities to do so in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman who killed husband with baseball bat eligible for parole in 10 years
A woman from the northern Ontario town of Chapleau, who pleaded guilty to murdering her husband in 2021, has received the mandatory life sentence and is eligible for parole after serving a total of 12 years in custody.
-
Doctor who accused NOSM staff of sexual harassment loses defamation suit
A doctor who made high-profile sexual harassment accusations against two doctors at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine has lost a defamation suit.
-
Ontario grocery chain that went viral for low prices reveals how they keep costs down
An Ontario grocery chain said they are seeing an “unprecedented” surge in customers after a recent TikTok revealing the company’s low food prices went viral.
Winnipeg
-
Plan to redevelop University of Manitoba-owned golf course into urban community gets green light
A plan to transform a former golf course owned by the University of Manitoba into a complete urban community has cleared its first hurdles.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating after man yells at young teenage girl to get in his truck
Flin Flon RCMP are investigating after a man yelled at a young teenage girl to get in his vehicle near her school.
-
Disc-shaped object, person in wingsuit among 2022 Canadian UFO reports
Hundreds of Canadians who cast their eye to the sky reported UFO sightings last year, according to a new survey by Ufology Research.
Vancouver
-
2 members of same family killed in North Vancouver house fire
Two people have died after a massive house fire in North Vancouver, and authorities say the victims were a parent and their child.
-
Canada may fast-track immigration applications from people in earthquake zone
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada may fast-track applications to come to Canada from people in the earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria.
-
B.C. lumber industry on edge after Biden ups the ante on Buy American policies
British Columbia's lumber industry is anxiously parsing U.S. President Joe Biden's latest Buy American language to better understand the implications for Canadian exporters.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. lumber industry on edge after Biden ups the ante on Buy American policies
British Columbia's lumber industry is anxiously parsing U.S. President Joe Biden's latest Buy American language to better understand the implications for Canadian exporters.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation to host all-Indigenous basketball tournament next month
The Snuneymuxw First Nation is five weeks away from hosting the largest youth basketball tournament in the province, and one of the biggest in the country.
-
Victoria businesses damaged in downtown vandalism spree
Victoria police are investigating after several windows were smashed in the downtown core on Thursday morning. The police department says six businesses had their windows broken but officers believe there may be others that have not reported the vandalism yet.