New charges laid against convicted Edmonton child sex offenders

Two Edmonton men previously convicted of child sexual offences have been accused of new abuse.

Marcel Ward, 40, has been charged with possessing and transmitting child pornography. He is being kept in police custody.

Alberta authorities were sent a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in September 2022, which led to them executing a search warrant at and seizing several electronic devices from an Edmonton home on Jan. 26.

“In reading his conversations online, we believe he is at serious risk to reoffend. Many of his conversations included fantasizing and even boasting about the sexual assault he had previously committed,” Det. Robert Wiens, of ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit, said in a statement.

In 2015, Ward was convicted of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and child pornography.

SECOND MAN CHARGED IN SEPARATE INVESTIGATION

A separate investigation into a different man was opened in October 2022 after police received a tip.

David Hrushka, 49, was charged on Feb. 1 with several child pornography-related offences.

Several electronic devices were seized by investigators from his home. Police are still investigating.

Meanwhile, he was released and awaits a Feb. 22 court appearance.

According to ALERT, Hrushka sexually assaulted a child in 2014.

ALERT, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, investigates serious and organized crime.