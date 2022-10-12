New community health hub brings team based care to Belvedere
The Edmonton Community Health Hub North officially opened Wednesday, bringing team-based care to Belvedere.
The hub, located at Fort Road near 132 Avenue, is a collaboration between Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the Edmonton North Primary Care Network (PCN).
It's the first partnership health care facility in the Edmonton zone, and the hub will house PCN staff and specialized teams and services from AHS, including home care, immunizations and flu shots, and mental health and addictions services.
"We understand from our patients and clients and families that this is what they're looking for – care that is provided by a team and it's available to them where they live," said Carol Anderson, AHS Chief Zone Officer for Edmonton.
A former retail site, the centre underwent a 24-million dollar renovation. Anderson said it was designed to be welcoming and functional, featuring local art and bright spaces.
"We talk a lot about community and primary care being the medical home and that we want people to feel (at) home when they enter into health facilities," she added.
Over 100 PCN staff and around 400 AHS staff will work together in the hub.
Anderson said PCN professionals have been treating patients since September, when the hub opened to the public, and the first AHS staff started work Wednesday.
Having family doctors working with specialists in the same space will help ensure equitable access to healthcare services in the community and improve health outcomes, said Edmonton North PCN Board President Dr. Diana Hong.
"This is an opportunity, not only to share a common location for patients to access services, but opens the potential for further collaboration to improve access and make transitions easier for our patients in their healthcare journeys," Hong said.
