New legislation tabled by the Alberta government Tuesday aims to set standard penalties for doctors, nurses and others in the healthcare field, if a patient files sexual misconduct or abuse complaint, and it is found to be valid.

Bill 21 aims to change the current structure, where dozens of regulatory bodies have separate penalties for health professionals if a patient makes a complaint of a sexual nature.

If the new legislation becomes law, valid complaints of sexual abuse -- which includes physical contact, or an attempt or threat to touch sexually -- will come with a mandatory medical licence cancellation.

Sexual misconduct complaints, which include inappropriate sexual language or behaviour, would result in an automatic licence suspension.

Healthcare practitioners who lose their licence in the wake of such complaints would not be able to apply for re-instatement for five years. Under the current structure, that time varies.

The regulating bodies for health professions, known as colleges, will still be in charge of handling complaints, investigations and tribunals. Under Bill 21, they would also have to cover the cost of counselling for patients who are sexually victimized.

In addition, health professionals found to have committed sexual abuse or misconduct will have their names published online, as regulatory colleges will have to list all findings online.

The bill is expected to pass during the current session, with the legislation in effect in the spring of 2019.

