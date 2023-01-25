New cornhole league pops up as sport gains traction in Canada

Players face off at cornhole at the brand new Tri-Muni Cornhole League at the Blueberry Community Hall in Parkland Country. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton) Players face off at cornhole at the brand new Tri-Muni Cornhole League at the Blueberry Community Hall in Parkland Country. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island